Sasser scores 28, No. 11 Houston beats Tulane 71-50

HOUSTON — HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 20 of his career-high 28 points in the first half to lead No. 11 Houston past Tulane 71-50 on Saturday.
Sasser shot 7 of 9, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers, in the first half as the Cougars built a 12-point halftime lead.
Sasser finished with a career-high eight 3-pointers.
Quentin Grimes scored 14 points. Houston shot 44%, including 15 of 36 on 3-pointers.
The Cougars outrebounded Tulane 48-26, which led to an 18-9 advantage in second-chance points.
Jordan Walker scored 13 points and Jaylen Forbes had 11 for Tulane.
The Green Wave shot 29%, including 6 of 19 on 3-pointers.