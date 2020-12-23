Strong, Lee, Taua pace Nevada in Potato Bowl win over Tulane

Tulane failed in its bid to win three consecutive bowl games for the first time in program history.

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Carson Strong threw for 271 yards and five touchdowns, Devonte Lee and Toa Taua each rushed for over 100 yards, and Nevada beat Tulane 38-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday.

Nevada finished 2020 the same way it started the year — by playing in the same bowl game, which the Wolf Pack lost 30-21 to Ohio on Jan. 3.

This year’s Potato Bowl allowed Nevada to end with a win after losing its regular-season finale to San Jose State, which cost the Wolf Pack a spot in the Mountain West title game.

Tulane failed in its bid to win three consecutive bowl games for the first time in program history.