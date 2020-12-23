x
Tulane

Strong, Lee, Taua pace Nevada in Potato Bowl win over Tulane

Tulane failed in its bid to win three consecutive bowl games for the first time in program history.
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson (4) drags Nevada defensive back Christian Swint (38) into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Carson Strong threw for 271 yards and five touchdowns, Devonte Lee and Toa Taua each rushed for over 100 yards, and Nevada beat Tulane 38-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday. 

Nevada finished 2020 the same way it started the year — by playing in the same bowl game, which the Wolf Pack lost 30-21 to Ohio on Jan. 3. 

This year’s Potato Bowl allowed Nevada to end with a win after losing its regular-season finale to San Jose State, which cost the Wolf Pack a spot in the Mountain West title game. 

