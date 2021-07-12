x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Tulane

Several Tulane basketball games canceled due to positive covid cases

Tulane's next game will be a home game on Dec. 21 against the University of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane University men's basketball program was temporarily shut down Saturday after several positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to a statement from the university.

Due to the shutdown, officials said their upcoming games against Texas A&M on Dec. 14 and Grambling State on Dec. 18 have been canceled.

Other team activities will not happen due to the shutdown.

Tulane's next game will be a home game on  Dec. 21 against the University of New Orleans.

That game is set to start at 7 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+.

RELATED: No, there are no plant-based COVID-19 vaccines currently available for the public

RELATED: South African doctors see signs omicron is milder than delta

In Other News

Tulane University to require vaccines for Fall semester