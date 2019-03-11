NEW ORLEANS — Tulane's homecoming win over Tulsa in front of a spirited crowd made the Wave bowl eligible for a second consecutive season.

Tulane took an early lead, surrendered it briefly and then stormed past the Golden Hurricane for a 38-26 victory that moved them to 6-3 on the season.

Julstin McMillian completed 12 of 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

“It’s big for us," said head coach Willie Fritz. "I think the 1979-80 team went to back-to-back bowl games. The 1997-98 teams qualified, but they didn’t go in ’97. We got three really tough ball games at the end of the season with Temple, UCF and SMU. It’s a very competitive league, and I’m glad we’ve got this next week off. We got a bye week next week, which gives us a chance to heal up and devote our time to other things like recruiting and then jump back into it.”