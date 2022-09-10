Tulane crushes Alcorn State in 52-0 win

Quarterback Michael Pratt shined with 318 yards and 3 touchdowns

NEW ORLEANS — In a game that was never close, Tulane dominated Alcorn State in a 52-0 beatdown Saturday night.

The Green Wave jumped to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and didn't look back. They would score a pair of touchdowns in the second and third quarter.

Quarterback Michael Pratt led the way with 318 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Wideout Shae Wyatt caught five passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Tulane gained 558 yards of total offense compared to Alcorn State getting a mere 109 yards. The Green Wave gained 30 first downs while their opponents gained just four.