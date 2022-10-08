Tulane defense intercepts East Carolina twice in 24-9 victory

Tulane held their conference rivals to just nine points on their way to their fifth victory this season.

NEW ORLEANS — Michael Pratt threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns and added a score on the ground and Tulane's defense intercepted East Carolina twice en route to a 24-9 victory Saturday afternoon.

The Pirates had difficulty putting together scoring drives as they managed one field goal in the first quarter and a touchdown in the second.

Tulane was led by the arm of Pratt who completed 27 of 34 passing attempts on the day.

The highlight of the day came in the third quarter when Pratt threw a long ball to Duece Watts in tight coverage who outmuscled the East Carolina defensive back to take the ball into the endzone for a 44-yard-score.