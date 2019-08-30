NEW ORLEANS — Tulane kicked off their season tonight by making an emphatic statement.

The Green Wave destroyed Florida International – a team that won a bowl game last season.

It was never a contest.

First quarter, Justin McMillan engineers a 7-play, 70-yard drive and caps it off with a touchdown to Tyrick James. McMillian was fantastic in the air AND on the ground all night.

New Orleans Pelicans number one draft pick in the NBA Zion Williamson poses with Tulane cheerleaders during an NCAA football game against Florida International on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

AP

Patrick Johson and the defense were terrific. The Panthers had virtually no offense all night.

Tulane put together four touchdown drives in the 2nd Quarter, leading 28-7 at halftime.

They weren’t done though. The Green Wave won 42-14.

Optimism was high all offseason, but it just got higher.