Tulane falls to unbeaten SMU in OT

The Mustangs improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the American Athletic Conference.

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Crossley ended the first overtime possession with an interception and Chris Naggar made a 34-yard field goal to give No. 17 SMU a 37-34 victory over Tulane on Friday night.

The Mustangs improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the American Athletic Conference.