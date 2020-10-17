x
Tulane falls to unbeaten SMU in OT

The Mustangs improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the American Athletic Conference.
SMU placekicker Chris Naggar (34) kicks the winning field goal in overtime to give his team a victory over Tulane in an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Crossley ended the first overtime possession with an interception and Chris Naggar made a 34-yard field goal to give No. 17 SMU a 37-34 victory over Tulane on Friday night. 

The Green Wave rallied to force overtime on Merek Glover’s 27-yard field goal with 1:30 left. After Tulane took a 31-27 lead early in the fourth quarter on Michael Pratt’s 7-yard touchdown, the Mustangs pulled ahead 34-31 lead on Shane Buechele’s 10-yard pass to Danny Gray.