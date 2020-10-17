Tulane falls to unbeaten SMU in OT

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Crossley ended the first overtime possession with an interception and Chris Naggar made a 34-yard field goal to give No. 17 SMU a 37-34 victory over Tulane on Friday night.
The Mustangs improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the American Athletic Conference.
The Green Wave rallied to force overtime on Merek Glover’s 27-yard field goal with 1:30 left. After Tulane took a 31-27 lead early in the fourth quarter on Michael Pratt’s 7-yard touchdown, the Mustangs pulled ahead 34-31 lead on Shane Buechele’s 10-yard pass to Danny Gray.