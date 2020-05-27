Tulane football player arrested after 'disturbance' at Waffle House

Arrest documents show that 19-year-old Tyler Judson was booked on a second-degree battery charge.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Tulane Football player was arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday following a disturbance at a Zachary Waffle House.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Zachary police officers were called to the Waffle House on Main Street in response to a disturbance. Judson was later booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison.

Judson was a freshmen safety for the Tulane Green Wave football team. A statement from the university’s athletic department said Judson has been suspended from the team.

“Tulane Athletics is aware of Tyler Judson’s arrest. He has been suspended indefinitely from the Tulane football program. Tulane Athletics will have no further comment at this time,” the statement said.

