Nearly perfect Pratt leads Tulane past South Alabama in opener

The Green Wave picked up right where they left off in January with an impressive win over the Jaguars to open the season.

NEW ORLEANS — Quarterback Michael Pratt was nearly perfect, completing 14 out of 15 passes for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Green Wave opened the season with an impressive 37-17 win over the Jaguars at Yulman Stadium Saturday night.

Tulane started the season ranked in the Associated Press poll and did little to dissuade voters from keeping them among the nation's elite.

Pratt, who passed sparingly, was wickedly effective, hitting on passes of 48, 47, 39 and 33 yards to five different receivers on the night. He averaged 21 yards per completion.

Tulane pounced on South Alabama quickly after the Jags fumbled on their second offensive play of the game at their own 38.

Three plays later, Pratt hit Chris Brazzell II for a score to make it 7-0.

The Green Wave never surrendered the lead, though the Jags cut the margin to 24-17 in the third quarter, before Tulane scored the game's final 13 points.

Tulane forced five turnovers - three fumbles and two interceptions. The Wave turned it over on fumbles three times themselves.