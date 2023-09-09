x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Tulane

Tulane falls to Ole Miss 36-20 as QB Pratt sidelined with injury

Tulane didn't have its start quarterback, and, in the first half, it didn't seem to matter so much.
Credit: AP
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart pitches out to running back Quinshon Judkins in the first half.

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane star quarterback Michael Pratt didn’t play Saturday and after a hot start the Wave’s offense fizzled in the second half of a 36-20 lost to Ole Miss before a sold out crowd at Yulman Stadium.

Tulane scored 17 unanswered points after Ole Miss took a quick 7-0 lead in the first quarter and went into the half up 17-10.

But the Wave was mostly punchless offensively in the second half, clearly missing Pratt’s leadership.

Backup Kai Horton looked sharp in the Wave's first drive, which answered a TD drive by Ole Miss and knotted the game at 7 early.

But Horton finished 15 of 37 for 231 yards with one touchdown pass, one interception and a lost fumble. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Tulane's Tyjae Spears drafted by Tennessee Titans

Before You Leave, Check This Out