Reports: Tulane athletics director appears headed to University of Washington

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane Athletic Director Troy Dannen, who has helped oversee a resurgence in Tulane athletics, particularly with football, is likely leaving the school to become the new athletic director at Washington, according to reports.

Washington will be entering the Big-10 in 2024 and they are hoping that Dannen can continue the success he started with the Green Wave.

Dannen has been at the Uptown school for eight years and his tenure has been highlighted by the hiring of football coach Willie Fritz and the resurgence of the football program, which won the American Athletic Football Championship in 2023 and then went on to beat USC in the Cotton Bowl in what most believe was the most exciting game of the bowl season.

Washington is targeting Tulane AD Troy Dannen to be its next athletic director, sources tell @YahooSports. Deal not done, but parties are moving toward an agreement.



Dannen, a former UNI AD, has spent the last 7 years with coach Willie Fritz helping resurrect Tulane football. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 7, 2023