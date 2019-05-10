WEST POINT, N.Y. — Tulane University’s offensive attack was on full display Saturday afternoon as it racked up 525 yards of total offense for the fourth time this season to propel the Green Wave to an impressive 42-33 win over the Black Knights at Michie Stadium.



The Green Wave surpassed 300 yards rushing for the third time in 2019. Senior Corey Dauphine dashed for a team-high 75 yards on nine carries.



The 42 points scored were the most points Army has allowed since the 2017 season. The Green Wave win snapped a 15-game home winning streak for the Black Knights.



Army took an early 7-0 lead after it capitalized on an early Tulane miscue, but the Green Wave responded in a big way, as it reeled off 21 straight points, scoring on their next three offensive possessions.



Tulane’s scoring drives came from 82, 84 and 90 yards out. Jones, Dauphine and McMillan all found the endzone to give the Green Wave a comfortable 21-7 lead with 13:12 remaining in the first half.



Army trimmed the score to 21-14 with 4:26 remaining in the first half thanks to a 15 play, 77-yard scoring drive. The Black Knights threatened to score at the end of the half, but the Green Wave held Army in check thanks to a key stop on fourth down by junior defensive lineman Patrick Johnson’s third sack of the season.



Johnson’s 13.5 sack of his career secured a 21-14 halftime lead for the Green Wave. Tulane outgained Army by a 278-175 count in the first half. Jones led the way for the Green Wave with a season-high 193 all-purpose yards, while McMillan was an efficient 9-of-13 for 131 yards. He also threw for a score.



The Black Knights came out of the locker room on a high note, as they executed a seven play, 75-yard drive, which consumed 3:29 off the clock to even the score at 21 apiece.



Tulane responded on its next offensive series, as it when 77 yards in 10 plays to regain the lead at 28-21. Bradwell capped the drive, as he dashed in from 13 yards out for his first rushing touchdown of the year and the 16th of his career.



The Olive and Blue forced an Army punt then took the ball 78 yards and a touchdown to take a 35-21 lead. Jones punched it in from the one yard line for the Green Wave. All of the yards on the drive were gained on the yard.



After the Golden Knights turned the ball over on downs, the Green Wave went 68 yards for a Cameron Carroll touchdown, the first of his career. Carroll scored on a 41-yard run.



The Black Knights added a touchdown with three minutes left on a six-play, 73-yard drive to cut Tulane’s lead to 42-27. Army picked up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to set the final score at 42-33.



