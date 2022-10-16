Tulane ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since 1998

The Green Wave sit at 6-1 so far this season.

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time since the 1998 season, the Tulane Green Wave football team is ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Green Wave come in ranked number 25 in the country after beating South Florida 45-31 on Saturday.

"It's great... we're excited about bowl eligibility," head coach Willy Fritz said on Sunday. "But to be honest, I haven't talked to our guys about it at all. We slipped up a few weeks ago, we just told everybody 'Hey, we need to focus on the task at hand, that's how we're going to win.'"

Tulane spent 11 weeks ranked during the 1998 season. They finished that season ranked number 7 after going undefeated at 12-0.

The Green Wave sit at 6-1 so far in 2023, racking up a number of impressive wins against respectable opponents along the way. The team's most notable win thus far came on September 17 when they defeated Big 12 opponent Kansas State, a team that is currently ranked number 17 in the country.