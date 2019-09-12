NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University's football team will play against Southern Mississippi in the 2020 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, in January.

Playing in a bowl game in two back-to-back seasons, the Green Wave's record at home is 5-1, and this bowl game will be the 13th in Tulane football's 126-year history, a Tulane Athletics spokesperson said.

The 17th annual Armed Forces Bowl will kickoff 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4, and the game is scheduled to air live on ESPN.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our student-athletes to compete in another first-class bowl game,” head coach Willie Fritz said. “I know our coaches and staff will enjoy the bowl week in Fort Worth, Texas. We have a lot of respect for the Southern Mississippi program and we look forward to a great contest.”

The last time the Tulane played in back-to-back bowl games was during the 1979-80 seasons.

Tulane wide receiver Jacob Robertson Jr. runs with the ball against Navy cornerback Daniel Taylor (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Annapolis. Navy won 41-38. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

AP

