NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University's football team will play against Southern Mississippi in the 2020 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, in January.
Playing in a bowl game in two back-to-back seasons, the Green Wave's record at home is 5-1, and this bowl game will be the 13th in Tulane football's 126-year history, a Tulane Athletics spokesperson said.
The 17th annual Armed Forces Bowl will kickoff 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4, and the game is scheduled to air live on ESPN.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our student-athletes to compete in another first-class bowl game,” head coach Willie Fritz said. “I know our coaches and staff will enjoy the bowl week in Fort Worth, Texas. We have a lot of respect for the Southern Mississippi program and we look forward to a great contest.”
The last time the Tulane played in back-to-back bowl games was during the 1979-80 seasons.
