Tulane tops Memphis 35-21

Freshman quarterback Michael Pratt threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, ran for two more and may have iced the Tulane’s 35-21 defeat of Memphis when he was hit while scrambling on what was ruled a targeting penalty.

Tulane moved to 6-5 on the season and in position for a bowl berth. Memphis fell to 6-3.

"Big win for us," said head coach Willie Fritz. "This has been a tough, tough season. Who thought we'd get to play 11 games this season?"

"There's been some ups and downs this year. I wish our record was better."

That gave Tulane a first-and-goal at the 9. Cam Carroll zig-zagged into the end zone on the next play and Tulane was up two touchdowns late against a Memphis team with five comeback victories this season.