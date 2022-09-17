Tulane upsets Kansas State on the road in gritty 17-10 victory

This is Tulane's first win against a Power 5 school since 2010.

KANSAS, USA — Tulane entered Saturday's contest with Kansas State on the road as 13.5-point underdogs.

However, the Green Wave managed to pull off the upset in a gritty, defense-heavy 17-10 victory to capture the team's first Power 5 win since 2010 and their first 3-0 state since 1998.

Tulane locked down Kansas State's offense for most of the game and held them scoreless in the second half.

Quarterback Michael Pratt was inconsistent, completing just 50% of his passes and throwing a touchdown and two interceptions. However, his 87 rushing yards on 13 carries and game-winning touchdown throw to Tyrick James with 4:27 left in the fourth quarter were vital to the Green Wave's victory.

The game's defining moment came when Tulane was up 17-10 and faced a 4th and 1 at their own 24-yard-line with 2:03 left to play in the fourth quarter.

Kansas State had no timeouts left, and instead of punting the ball, head coach Willie Fritz gambled and decided to go for it, and Pratt would run for two yards to get the first down and ice the game.