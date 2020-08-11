x
Tulane whips E. Carolina to get another road win

The Green Wave hadn’t won consecutive games since a four-game win streak last year spanning from Sept. 14 through Oct. 12.
Credit: AP
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Annapolis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW ORLEANS — Michael Pratt threw three touchdown passes and Cameron Carroll ran for two scores and Tulane controlled East Carolina in a 38-21 win. 

The Green Wave hadn’t won consecutive games since a four-game win streak last year spanning from Sept. 14 through Oct. 12. It was also the Wave's third road win this year. It's the first time they've won three games on the road in the same year since 1998. 

Pratt threw two scores to Duece Watts of 35 and 5 yards, and a 5-yarder to Tyrick James, to help Tulane to a 21-7 halftime lead. For East Carolina, Holton Ahlers threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns. 

Thirteen of his 27 completions went to Blake Proehl for 182 receiving yards and two scores.