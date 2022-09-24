Tulane's offense sputters out in the second half against Southern Miss in 27-24 loss

The Green Wave were held scoreless for the majority of the second half as they lost their first game of the season.

NEW ORLEANS — After Tulane entered halftime with a 17-10 lead against Southern Mississippi, the Green Wave couldn't manage a scoring drive until the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, resulting in a 27-24 loss Saturday night.

The first half started off strong for Tulane, as they jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and stymied the Golden Eagles' offense.

Although Southern Mississippi would start to get points on the board in the second quarter, Tulane still held a seven-point lead at halftime.

Two field goal attempts in the third quarter resulted in zero points for Tulane. One missed, and one was blocked.

The most brutal moment of the game came with around seven minutes left in the third quarter when Tulane was down 20-17 and had the ball on their own 29.

Quarterback Michael Pratt threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown, giving Southern Mississippi a 27-14 lead.