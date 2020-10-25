UCF outscores Tulane for 51-34 victory

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dillon Gabriel threw five touchdown passes — three to Marlon Williams — and UCF’s top-ranked offense rolled in a 51-34 victory over Tulane.
Gabriel was 26-of-40 passing with 422 yards. Williams made nine catches or 174 yards. His longest reception was a 54-yarder in which he sidestepped a couple of defenders on his way to the end zone.
Greg McCrae ran for 162 of the Knights’ 267 yards rushing, including a TD. Michael Pratt was 14 of 24 for 215 yards passing, three touchdowns and an interception for the Green Wave.
"They punted once," said Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz of the UCF high-powered offense. "You gotta get stops and we weren't able to do that defensively."