UCF outscores Tulane for 51-34 victory

"They punted once," said Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz of the UCF high-powered offense. "You gotta get stops and we weren't able to do that defensively."

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dillon Gabriel threw five touchdown passes — three to Marlon Williams — and UCF’s top-ranked offense rolled in a 51-34 victory over Tulane.

Gabriel was 26-of-40 passing with 422 yards. Williams made nine catches or 174 yards. His longest reception was a 54-yarder in which he sidestepped a couple of defenders on his way to the end zone.

Greg McCrae ran for 162 of the Knights’ 267 yards rushing, including a TD. Michael Pratt was 14 of 24 for 215 yards passing, three touchdowns and an interception for the Green Wave.