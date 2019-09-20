NEW ORLEANS — Jalen McCleskey scored on a 53-yard catch-and-run with 3 seconds left, and Tulane rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Houston 38-31 on Thursday night.

After Houston tied it at 31 with 21 seconds remaining, Tulane appeared to be content to go to overtime, but a fake kneel-down led to an 18-yard run by Amare Jones. One play later, McCleskey made a catch in traffic over the middle, broke a tackle and raced to the end zone.

"Justin put it right on the money," said McCleskey. "I knew I was going to get hit, just hold on to the ball and they missed the tackle and I had open field and it was off to the races."

"I've never seen an ending like that in my life," said a stunned Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen. "I've been coaching for 25 years and I've never seen it."

Houston returned the ensuing kickoff 51 yards, but time expired.

What They're Saying Nationally

Here's what national media outlets are saying about Tulane's win over Houston:

---

More Tulane Football Headlines on WWLTV.com:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.