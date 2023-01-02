x
Tulane

What they're saying nationally about Tulane's Cotton Bowl win

The Green Wave pulled off an incredible comeback for the ages to defeat the Trojans.

NEW ORLEANS — No. 16 Tulane erased a 15-point deficit in less than five minutes to pull off an incredible comeback victory over no. 10 USC to win the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl 46-45 on Monday. 

Here's what they're saying nationally about the win:

