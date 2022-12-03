WR duo of Wyatt, Watts propel Tulane to first AAC championship in 45-28 victory over UCF

The two wideouts combined for 244 receiving yards and three touchdowns as the Green Wave captured their first-ever AAC championship.

NEW ORLEANS — No. 18 Tulane won its first AAC championship game in program history after defeating No. 22 UCF 45-28 at home on Saturday.

The Green Wave's offense put up explosive numbers, most notably from wide receivers Duece Watts and Shae Wyatt, who combined for eight receptions, 244 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

Running back Tyjae Spears ran for 199 yards on 22 carries for 9 yards per carry and one touchdown.

Quarterback Michael Pratt completed 20 of 33 passing attempts for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

The Green Wave (11-2) avenged its 38-31 loss to the Knights (9-4) from early November. They are set to play in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against No. 4 USC (11-2), who just lost the Pac-12 championship to No. 11 Utah (10-3).