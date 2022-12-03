x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Tulane

WR duo of Wyatt, Watts propel Tulane to first AAC championship in 45-28 victory over UCF

The two wideouts combined for 244 receiving yards and three touchdowns as the Green Wave captured their first-ever AAC championship.
Credit: AP
Tulane wide receiver Shae Wyatt (10) catches a touchdown pass against Central Florida cornerback Corey Thornton (14) during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

NEW ORLEANS — No. 18 Tulane won its first AAC championship game in program history after defeating No. 22 UCF 45-28 at home on Saturday.

The Green Wave's offense put up explosive numbers, most notably from wide receivers Duece Watts and Shae Wyatt, who combined for eight receptions, 244 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

Running back Tyjae Spears ran for 199 yards on 22 carries for 9 yards per carry and one touchdown.

Quarterback Michael Pratt completed 20 of 33 passing attempts for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

The Green Wave (11-2) avenged its 38-31 loss to the Knights (9-4) from early November. They are set to play in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against No. 4 USC (11-2), who just lost the Pac-12 championship to No. 11 Utah (10-3). 

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January 2, 2023 on ESPN.

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

Excitement spreads at Tulane as football team nationally ranked in top 25: "Tulane is actually a football school"

Before You Leave, Check This Out