NEW ORLEANS — Here are some of the stories and videos that highlighted LSU's win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa Saturday.

RELATED: LSU silences doubters from national media with win

RELATED: What they're saying nationally about LSU's victory over Alabama

RELATED: 'I knew we were the better team' - Orgeron says of LSU

RELATED: 'This will go down as one of the great wins — certainly of the Ed Orgeron era'