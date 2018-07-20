NEW ORLEANS – A New Orleans-based flag football team is waking up Friday as champions and $1 million richer.

The Fighting Cancer of New Orleans defeated Godspeed by 26-6 to be crowned the American Flag Football League Ultimate Final Champions.

The game was broadcasted Thursday night on NFL Network. The AFFL says thousands of fans attended the first ever flag football game that featured amateurs against pros in a nationally televised game.

Fighting Cancer quarterback (and defensive back) Darrell “Housh” Doucette threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He also prevented a second-half touchdown with a diving flag pull.

“We said before this game started, leave everything on the field. No matter what the situation is, leave it all on the field,” Doucette said.

Fighting Cancer had to beat 128 teams from across the country to get to the championship.

