NEW ORLEANS – Everyone knows about the New Orleans Saints, but there is another hometown team that is competing for a national football championship this week.

The New Orleans based team called “Fighting Cancer” is playing in the American Flag Football League Championship Thursday night.

The team had to beat 128 teams from across the country to get to the championship, and now they are playing for the top prize of $1 million. Along the way, the team had to face some big NFL stars like Chad “Ocho-cinco” Johnson, Michael Vick and Kerry Rhodes.

The “Fighting Cancer” played against the “Money Team” Saturday and won by a score of 35-26.

League officials say this is the first year they’ve started the tournament and it is leading to more people playing flag football. They add that part of the reason is that people do not want injuries, like concussions, that former NFL players say they received when they played professionally.

The “Fighting Cancer” will play against Godspeed, a team where former Saints backup quarterback Seneca Wallace is playing with.

