Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to a lesser charge for his alleged role in Las Vegas fight

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has agreed to plead no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge for his alleged role in a 2022 Las Vegas fight, according to court documents.

CBS Las Vegas reports that Kamara will have to do community service and pay Darnell Greene Jr. $100,000 for medical bills.

Greene's shoulder, neck, and back were injured and his orbital lobe was broken during the incident.

Kamara and his group of friends allegedly assaulted Greene while leaving a club in Las Vegas in 2022.

The NFL can now discipline Kamara since the legal process has played out. He likely still faces a suspension.

It also appears that Kamara has settled a civil suit that had been filed for $10 million. Greene's attorney Tony Buzbee said in an Instagram post that the case was settled "on confidential terms."

In the post, Buzbee also shared an image that he said is a signed apology by Kamara for the incident.

"Please accept my sincere apologies for the events of February 5, 2022 in Las Vegas," says the image on the post. "I am happy that we were able to get on the other side of this unfortunate incident, and I wish you the best for the future."

Video of the alleged incident was released by law enforcement in Las Vegas showed Greene being beaten by multiple people in a hallway labeled, "elevator lobby." Greene, told officers he was waiting outside the elevator around 6:30 a.m. alongside a group of people that included Kamara and his friends.

Greene attempted to get on the elevator but Kamara blocked him from getting on the elevator and then shoved Greene into a wall before he punched Greene in the face, according to the lawsuit. Greene tried to run away but Kamara chased him down the hall and knocked him to the ground.

Kamara played in the 2022 Pro Bowl the next day before he was arrested.