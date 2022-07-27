Saints Camp Day 1: Michael Thomas talks for the first time in nearly 2 years

The star wideout finally returns to the field after missing all of 2021

NEW ORLEANS — Michael Thomas, star wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints, is finally returning to the practice field after missing all of the 2021 season and most of the 2020 season.

Thomas passed his conditioning test and was on the practice field Wednesday.

After the 2020 season ended, Thomas said he was given a 'surgery' and 'non-surgery' opinion on his ankle injury.

Thomas went with the latter opinion and would end up getting a delayed surgery. After suffering a setback in November of 2021, the two-time all-pro and three-time pro bowler would not play in the 2021 season.

Now back and healthy, Thomas is ready to remind the NFL world that he is one of the best receivers in the league.