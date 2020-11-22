Report: Brees says he has 11 rib fractures

Brees, who is now on the injury reserve list, will miss playing in the next three game against the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and the Falcons again.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he has a total of 11 rib fractures that he's suffered in the past two games.

Brees told ESPN's Ed Werder, that there were six more than the original diagnosis that showed 5 fractures.

He was diagnosed with the fractures and a collapsed lung on Monday. He was placed on the injured reserve list and will miss the next three games at a minimum.

Remarkably, Werder reports that Brees says doctors have told him they are impressed with his progress, especially with regards to his lung function.

According to Werder, Brees has a reported eight fractures on the left and three fractures on the right.

The right side fractures likely happened in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the left side fractures probably happened in their most recent matchup against the 49er's when he was tackled by the 49er's Defensive End, Kentavius Street.

Our full story on Drew Brees speaking for the first time since being placed on IR, revealing he has a total of 11 rib fractures but his lung injury is progressing. https://t.co/e34v2j0hwJ — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 22, 2020

Despite the devastating hit by Street, Brees came back into the game to finish a touchdown drive and then lead another before halftime. However, the pain and shortness of breath from the lung injury kept him out of the second half of the game. Backup Jameis Winston finished the game in his place.

Though Street was hit with a roughing the passer penalty, he was not fined and Payton said he didn't think it was an egregious hit.

"They were consistent relative to that foul being called on the quarterback," Payton said. "So whether it was the two called on us or the one on Drew, they were consistent. Do I necessarily agree that any one of the three or all of the three were obvious fouls? I don't really. But they were consistent there," Saints Coach, Sean Payton, opinion on the hit.

Brees, who is now on the injured reserve list, will miss playing in the next three game against the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and the Falcons again but is hopeful to return for their week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, just as he told Werder.

His doctors noted his improvement in his condition, specifically his lung function and the dissipation of pneumothorax.