United Soccer League announces professsional club coming to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The United Soccer League announced Thursday that it has entered into a partnership with a New Orleans group aiming to bring a professional soccer club to the city.

The USL said it hopes to launch a USL Championship men's team by 2025 as well as a USL Super League women's team.

“It’s no secret that New Orleans is primed, ready, and probably overdue for professional soccer,” said USL COO and Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis. “It’s a global destination with unmatched heritage, culture, and local pride – qualities that perfectly match a community-focused USL Championship club."

The group USL NOLA will be led by Warren Smith and Jamie Guin. The USL said the group has been meeting with local and soccer leaders in the last six months to identify a potential stadium for its home matches.

"In the weeks ahead, the group looks to gather community feedback on club identity, possible stadium locations, matchday experience and more," the USL said.

USL said that Smith has co-founded other professional sports teams and led Sacramento Republic FC and San Diego Loyal SC through their launches and first seasons in the USL Championship. Guin is a native New Orleanian with experience in for sports industry including the New Orleans Hornets and Pelicans.