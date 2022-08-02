NFL taking 2 draft picks from Dolphins for tampering with Sean Payton and Tom Brady

The Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and their 2024 third-round pick.

NEW ORLEANS — Following a six-month investigation, the NFL announced that the Miami Dolphins violated the league's integrity of the game policy.

The NFL said they focused the investigation on whether the Miami Dolphins tampered with a player and coach under contract and if the team initially lost games during the 2019 season to improve draft position in the 2020 draft.

Miami will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and their 2024 third-round pick. Their owner Stephen M. Ross is fined $1.5 million and suspended through October 17, 2022, and Vice Chairman Bruce Beal is fined $500,000 and can not attend any league meeting for the rest of the 2022 season.

"The investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition on tampering with both a head coach and star player."

During the investigation, the NFL found evidence that the Dolphins communicated with Tom Brady during the 2019-20 season while he was still under contract with the New England Patriots. The talks started in August 2019 and continued throughout the season until the postseason.

Brady and the Dolphins discussed him becoming a partner, a football executive, and possibly playing for the team.

The NFL also discovered that the Dolphins had a conversation with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton's agent in January of 2022 about Payton becoming their head coach. This was before Payton had retired, and Miami did not get consent from the New Orleans Saints for the discussion.

After Payton announced his retirement, the Dolphins requested permission from the Saints, but the team declined.

The NFL did not find evidence that the Dolphins intentionally lost games during the 2019 season to improve their draft position.

