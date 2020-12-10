Falcons fire head coach, general manager amid 0-5 start to season

The decision comes just hours after the Falcons' 23-16 loss to the Panthers ringing the team to an 0-5 record for the season for the first time since 1997.

ATLANTA — Two of the most recognizable names tied to the Atlanta Falcons have been fired following a dismal start to the 2020 football season.

Head Coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff were "relieved of their duties, effective immediately," the organization announced by tweet just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The Falcons also shared a message from team owner Arthur Blank about the two men.

"For many years, they have represented me, our team, organization and Atlanta with class, commitment and all the passion you would want in the leaders of the team," Blank said.

