Tre'Quan Smith spent his four NFL seasons playing for Broncos coach Sean Payton in New Orleans.

DENVER — Tre'Quan Smith, a sixth-year NFL receiver who played his first five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, officially signed Tuesday morning to the Broncos' practice squad where he will be reunited with coach Sean Payton.

Smith's addition was first reported by 9NEWS.

The Broncos also waived defensive back Essang Bassey, who had been the team's nickelback through their first three games. However, Bassey was replaced at nickel by Ja'Quan McMillian for the game Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The Broncos' regular nickelback, K'Waun Williams, is on short-term injured reserve following ankle surgery.

Smith played four seasons in New Orleans for Payton, who is now the Broncos' head coach and offensive game planner and play caller. A third-round pick, No. 91 overall, out of Central Florida in 2018, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Smith had his best years to date in 2020-21, when he combined for 66 catches, 825 yards and 7 touchdowns. He had 5 touchdown catches in each of his first two seasons of 2018-19, despite limited playing time.

So Smith, 27, is a prominent red zone target. He started this season on the Saints' injured reserve list because of a groin issue before he was recently released with an injury settlement.

Smith immediately drew interest from several other teams, most notably Tennessee. However, Smith's familiarity with Payton's offense is a big reason why he is now a Bronco.

To make room for Smith on their practice squad, the Broncos released slot receiver Michael Bandy from their practice squad. However, a source said Bandy may return to the practice squad soon as the Broncos work through some roster procedures.

One decision the Broncos must make is with practice squad running back Dwayne Robinson. He was elevated to the game-day roster the past three games for special teams reasons. Once a player is elevated three times, he must be promoted to the 53-man roster if the team is to use him again on game day.

With running back Javonte Williams day-to-day with a hip injury, there's a chance Washington could be promoted to take Bassey's vacated roster spot and serve as a No. 3 running back behind Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin for the Broncos' game Sunday against the New York Jets.