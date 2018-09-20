CLEVELAND -- FINALLY!

The long wait for victory has ended for Cleveland Browns fans.

After nearly 21 months passed since a Christmas Eve win over the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016, the Browns fought their way to a 21-17 come-from-behind victory over the New York Jets at home on Thursday Night Football.

Shortly after the win over the Jets was official when rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield put a knee to the turf in the victory formation, the Bud Light 'Victory Fridge' refrigerators opened and the celebration began in earnest for the Browns and their fans.

The party is underway in downtown Cleveland. The Bud Light fridges are open and fans are celebrating a Browns win for the first time since December of 2016! @wkyc @WKYCSports pic.twitter.com/5MfJXAxQiV — David Kinder II (@DaveoKindo_73) September 21, 2018

The fridges were not controlled by some WiFi control. Rickety old lock and key (that took 5 mins to open)! pic.twitter.com/TJ3dwuq8Vb — Chris Tye (@TVTye) September 21, 2018

Although Bud Light had declined to share where it has placed its 10 'Victory Fridges' -- which each contain approximately 200 bottles of beer and unlocked via WiFi -- the following locations have been confirmed to possess the fridges:

Barley House (1261 W 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44113)

Offshore Bar and Grille (130 Forest Dr, Willoughby, OH 44095)

Bud's Corner (5750 Columbus Rd NE, Louisville, OH 44641)

Grindstone Tap House (826 Front St, Berea, OH 44017)

Barley House (222 S Main St #1B, Akron, OH 44308)

Merry Arts Pub & Grille (15607 1/2 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, Ohio)

Game On Lakewood (17103 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107)

Portage Lakes Basement (3420 Manchester Rd, Akron, OH 44319)

Panini's Westlake (23800 Detroit Rd, Westlake, OH 44145)

Grayton Road Tavern (4760 Grayton Rd, Cleveland, Ohio)

The Galaxy Restaurant (201 Park Center Dr, Wadsworth, OH 44281)

Slim & Jumbo's (8101 Main St, Garrettsville, OH 44231)

Loby's Grille (4736 Hills and Dales Rd NW, Canton, OH 44708)

Broadway Brewhouse (3828, 127 S Broadway St, New Philadelphia, OH 44663)

Down by a 14-0 count early in the second quarter, the Browns scored 21 of the game’s final 24 points to close out their first September win since a 28-14 decision over the Tennessee Titans on September 20, 2015.

With quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffering a concussion in the first half, rookie Baker Mayfield was pressed into service, but he responded to the challenge and completed 17 of his 23 throws for 201 yards, and more importantly, engineered four scoring drives to complete the comeback.

Running back Carlos Hyde scored two touchdowns and totaled 98 yards on 23 carries, while wide receiver Jarvis Landry caught eight passes for 103 yards in the win.

