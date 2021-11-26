After White's season-ending injury, Bills fans donate to Louisiana food bank

Bills fans have started to donate $27 to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in honor of Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White. He wears No. 27.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills Mafia quickly found a cause to flood with donations during the holiday season.

The Bills' worst fears were realized Friday afternoon, when they announced that an MRI confirmed that Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL and will be lost for the season.

Not long after that news broke, a Twitter account called @BillsMafiaBabes announced that it would donate $27 to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in White's honor. He wears No. 27.

Co-founder of 26 Shirts Del Reid quickly retweeted it, adding "Let's do this." He has been retweeting people who provide a screen grab of their successful donations ever since.

The food bank describes itself on Twitter as "the largest distributor of donated food in seven parishes." Click here for the link to donate.

White was injured early in the second quarter Thursday night during the Bills' 31-6 prime-time victory at New Orleans against the Saints. White was emotional as he got to the sideline, slamming his helmet before he left for the locker room.

Early in the third quarter, the Bills had ruled out his return for the game.

The first-round pick in 2017 had 37 tackles this season. He had one interception, broke up six passes, and forced a fumble.

A similar wave of donations happened a year ago after the death of Josh Allen's grandmother, Patricia Allen. After the Seattle Seahawks game, a fan suggested that people donate $17 to Oishei Children's Hospital.

After the mass amounts of donations, the hospital named the Pediatric Recovery Wing after Patricia Allen, as well as a new fund to honor her.