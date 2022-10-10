Matthews official proposes ban on Mayfield, Rhule & Tepper as Panthers sink to 1-4

The Panthers are one of the NFL's biggest disappointments at 1-4 after another one-sided loss at home Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers fans are fed up with Matt Rhule, and one Charlotte-area official is going to extreme (and humorous) lengths to show it.

Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool tweeted after Sunday's humiliating 37-15 loss to the 49ers that he doesn't want to see Rhule, Baker Mayfield or Panthers owner David Tepper in his town ever again.

"I don't think I have the authority to, but I want to ban Matt Rhule, David Tepper and Baker Mayfield from Matthews," McCool tweeted.

He also shared a photo of himself and others wearing "Fire Matt Rhule" shirts at a Hornets game last December. To be clear, McCool is joking and doesn't actually want to ban them from Matthews, but plenty of Panthers fans feel the same way. Simply put, enough is enough and it's time for a change.

The Panthers fell to 1-4 on the season with the loss. They've now lost 25 straight games under Rhule when allowing at least 17 points and 11 of their last 12 overall games. Mayfield's first five games with Carolina have been nothing short of terrible and the end result was a Bank of America Stadium crowd that looked more like a 49ers homecoming party.

One person described the crowd as "80% 49ers fans and 20% people who hate themselves," in case you wanted to take the temperature of Panthers fans on Rhule right now. Rhule does have some big names in his corner, including Brian Burns and Christian McCaffrey, but the words ring hollow when the on-field result is the same.

Multiple outlets, including NFL Network, have reported that Tepper wants to be patient with Rhule, but with the losses stacking up, he may not have a choice in the near future.

