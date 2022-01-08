Court date for Alvin Kamara pushed back again

Kamara was at practice Monday and did not appear in court.

NEW ORLEANS — Saints running back Alvin Kamara's court case has been delayed for at least another two months.

Kamara and three other men are facing charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery with substantial bodily harm in connection with an incident on the Las Vegas Strip during the NFL Pro Bowl weekend.

None of the four defendants appeared in court on Monday but their attorneys did. All of the their lawyers asked for a 60-day status check according to David Charns CBS Las Vegas reporter.

Police have said video evidence shows Kamara put his hand on the alleged victim’s chest to stop him stepping toward the elevator early Feb. 5 at the rooftop Drai’s nightclub. The man pushed Kamara’s hand away and Lammons punched the man.

The man fell unconscious on the floor and the defendants allegedly stomped on his face, chest and legs, leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees and arms.

Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl before he was arrested. Lammons turned himself in several days later. Young and Harris were arrested on Feb. 14.

The NFL has not commented on the incident and it is unknown if Kamara will face a suspension.

Report from Alvin Kamara's hearing:



The Associated Press Contributed to this report.