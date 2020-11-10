ARLINGTON, Texas — This story will be continually updated as we get new information.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field in the third Quarter of Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants, after suffering a gruesome injury to his right ankle.
Prescott has since been taken to the hospital. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen report Prescott will undergo surgery Sunday night.
After the game, the Cowboys confirmed Prescott suffered a right ankle compound fracture.
Prescott's brother Tad shared this update from the hospital Sunday night (explicit language in the following tweet):
On a 9-yard scramble, Prescott's right ankle got caught under Giants defensive back Logan Ryan during the tackle.
Prescott's foot was pointed in a direction it wasn't supposed to.
Giants offensive coordinator and former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was among the first ones to go check on Prescott, along with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.
Prescott was helped onto the cart as the Cowboys home crowd watched in stunned silence.
As he was carted off, a tearful and emotional Prescott embraced his teammates and waved to the crowd.
Athletes from Dallas and all over soon started wishing Dak well on social media as news of the injury spread.
