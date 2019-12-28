NEW ORLEANS — Saints fans waiting to see Drew Brees on the NFL’s latest greatest of all time list were sorely disappointed Friday.

The Saints signal caller didn’t make the NFL’s All-Time Team, covering 100 years of NFL history. The 10 quarter backs on the list are as follows:

Sammy Baugh

Tom Brady

John Elway

Brett Favre

Otto Graham

Peyton Manning

Dan Marino

Joe Montana

Roger Staubach

Johnny Unitas

The list doesn’t rank the players in any particular order. Tom Brady, Otto Graham, Joe Montana and Johnny Unitas were all unanimous selections.

Tom Brady is also the only quarterback on the list still playing in the NFL. NFL.com’s Judy Battista, who first published the selections, noted that more current quarterbacks will earn the honor as time goes on.

“Despite the current wealth at the quarterback position, no other active signal-caller made it, although it is easy to imagine a 125th-year team including a few of them, especially Drew Brees,” she wrote. “Brees was probably the victim of the same forces that kept other great active players off the team. With the mandate to select a team that represented the full 100-year history of the NFL, it was especially difficult for current players to make it.”

Story continues under video

RELATED: Drew Brees in vintage form as playoffs approach

RELATED: Brees on TD record: 'We're not done yet!'

Brees currently holds the NFL record for pass completions, completion percentage, passing yards and passing touchdowns over the course of his career. He’s also got that all-important Super Bowl ring.

On top of all that, he shows no sign of slowing down, even at 40 years old. There’s not telling how great his career will be by the time he retires.

This snub doesn’t mean much while the Saints are poised to make another Super Bowl run. Their season ends this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers with a playoff spot already guaranteed.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.