Atlanta Falcons stop in-person work at practice field after new positive COVID-19 test

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have stopped all in-person work following a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday.
The announcement came shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Twitter.
"Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday," the organization tweeted. "And will conduct all operations virtually."
This news comes in the midst of a devastating 0-5 season for the organization.
Recently, the organization named Raheem Morris as the new interim head coach.
The practice facility is located in Flowery Branch and was recently renamed back in July of 2019.