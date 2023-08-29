Jets release punter Thomas Morstead, former Saints star says 'R-E-L-A-X'

With the 3 p.m. deadline looming, the New York Jets released veteran punter Thomas Morstead to help them reach their 53-man roster limit on Tuesday.

However, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo expects the Jets to resign him in the near future as they make roster moves Wednesday regarding practice squad additions and injured reserve placements. With Morstead's release, the Jets no longer have a punter on their roster.

Morstead, who was a fan-favorite in New Orleans for 12 seasons and punter for the team's only Super Bowl win during his rookie year, took to social media to tell fans not to fret.

"5 letters here, just for everybody out there in Jets land – R-E-L-A-X," posted Morstead, who joined the team in xxxx. "Relax... we're gonna be ok."

First-year Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said something similar to ESPN in Sept. 2014 following his slow start to the season while at Green Bay.

Morstead's also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to send support to former Saints teammate Wil Lutz, who was traded to the Denver Broncos for a reunion with head coach Sean Payton.

He posted, "I love you buddy!' in a quote repost of Lutz's game-winning 58-yard field goal over the Houston Texans in the Superdome in 2019.