Joe Burrow is ready to go, but Bengals will be cautious

The team will probably keep him out of most or all of the three preseason games as he continues his rehab.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow says his surgically repaired knee is “just about 100%,” but the Cincinnati Bengals really don’t want to take any chances.

The team will probably keep him out of most or all of the three preseason games as he continues his rehab. That means he likely won't see much contact until Cincinnati’s regular-season opener against Minnesota on Sept. 12.

Burrow was putting up passing numbers that had him in the early conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year last season. His season came to a jarring halt Nov. 22 when he was hurt against Washington.