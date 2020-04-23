NEW ORLEANS — Not since the NFL draft became a televised event in 1980 has it been stripped to the basics like this year’s proceedings will be.

Beginning Thursday night, selectors will work from their homes as a safeguard against the coronavirus pandemic. Prospects will be at their homes, too, adhering to medical and governmental advice and restrictions.

Commissioner Roger Goodell won’t be sharing hugs with Joe Burrow or Chase Young or any of the other 32 first-rounders. He will offer congratulations remotely but otherwise, this will be the barest of drafts.

