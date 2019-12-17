OAKLAND, Calif. — The NFL and the Raiders both botched the final game at Oakland. The league acknowledged it blew a crucial call that helped the Jacksonville Jaguars make a last-minute comeback to beat the Raiders.

The game was the Raiders' last game at Alameda County Coliseum before the team moves to Las Vegas next year. The Raiders blew a 13-point halftime lead, and the Black Hole pelted players with venom and garbage as they left the field.

The NFL apologized to coach Jon Gruden about the botched call Monday. Officials erroneously ruled Oakland quarterback Derek Carr out of bounds on a scramble, saving Jacksonville 40 valuable seconds for a winning drive.

