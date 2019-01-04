CLEVELAND — Monday is an exciting day for Cleveland Browns fans as Odell Beckham Jr. is officially introduced as a member of the team after last month's trade with the New York Giants.

Nike has capitalized on OBJ's arrival in Cleveland with a new promotional commercial called "Shared Dream," which highlights the path that Beckham and best friend Jarvis Landry traveled to be reunited as teammates on the Browns.

The spot shows moments from the pair's days playing for competing high schools in Louisiana, to their time together at LSU, to both being drafted in 2014, to their success in the NFL.

This is guaranteed to put you in the mood for Browns football!