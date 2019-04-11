With 3:23 remaining on the clock, the Cleveland Browns found themselves facing a 4th and 4 at the Denver Broncos' 28-yard line, trailing by five points and with the season on the line.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield dropped back and locked in on wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who was unable to haul in a pass that was successfully defended by Denver cornerback Davontae Harris and Kareem Jackson.

Four plays later, the Broncos ran out the clock, knocking the Browns down to 2-6 on the season. Cleveland's problems, however, might not end with its record, as star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. -- who appeared to be open on the Browns' fourth-down attempt -- was caught complaining about his team's inability to get him the ball.

"I can’t get the ball to save my life," Beckham said, according to CBS Sports sideline reporter Jay Feely.

For the game, Beckham caught 5 passes for 87 yards on 6 targets, bringing his stat line for the season to 39 catches, 575 yards and 1 touchdown. Beckham, who has never caught fewer than six touchdown passes in any season where he has played at least 12 games, has not scored since Cleveland's Week 2 win over the New York Jets.

To this point, Beckham has yet to show frustration with his role and has even been praised by coaches and teammates for his willingness to play the role of decoy. That, however, could soon change -- if it hasn't already -- as a four-game losing streak has derailed a once-promising Cleveland season.

