Odell Beckham Jr. may not currently be in Cleveland.

But when the Browns' new star receiver returns, he'll do so in style.

Although he's currently absent from optional Organized Team Activities, Beckham's new team doesn't appear to be far from his mind. On Tuesday, the 3-time Pro Bowl receiver took to Instagram to show off his new custom Browns-themed Rolls Royce Cullinan, created by Dreamworks Motorsports.

While the orange car with brown detailing may have been impressive in and of itself, Beckham saved the best feature for his own Instagram. Popping out of the car's hood is a customized figure of Beckham making the same insane catch that first made him a star as a rookie with the New York Giants -- only this time, he's wearing a Browns jersey.

Other features on Beckham's new car, per the Dreamworks Motorsports Instagram include:

Custom painted 26” Forgiato wheels with floating Rolls Royce center caps

Custom Dog Pound orange wrap made

Custom one off starlight headliner

All accents painted gloss black

Custom emblem of OBJ catch emblem custom

JL Audio system in shape of Rolls Royce grill

SunTek window tint

Beckham's new ride, which is valued at $325,000 independent of its customization, was the talk of social media on Tuesday night for fans, celebrities and fellow athletes alike. His post, which has received more than 583,000 likes as of Wednesday morning, has garnered comments from rappers such as Quavo, 50 Cent, Lil Yachty and Fabolous, pop star Demi Lovato and NBA players in Kevin Durant, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma.

With the Browns' mandatory minicamp scheduled for next week, it may not be long until Beckham makes his way back to Cleveland. And when he does, he won't be hard to spot.

In what was arguably the biggest transaction of the NFL offseason, the Browns acquired Beckham from the Giants in exchange for a first and third-round pick in the 2019 draft, as well as safety Jabrill Peppers. In five seasons in New York, the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year amassed 390 catches for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns, including 77 catches for 1,052 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2018.