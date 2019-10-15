GREEN BAY, Wis. — Another NFL fanbase is furious after questionable officiating arguably decided a prime-time football game Monday night.

This time it was the Green Bay Packers who benefited from two "phantom" fourth-quarter penalties to rally against NFC North rivals Detroit Lions 23-22 on Monday Night Football on ESPN.

The Packers, who are off to their first 3-0 start since 2012, might not have pulled it off if not for two fourth-quarter penalties for illegal hands to the face against Detroit's Trey Flowers, both of them on third down. The first set up Allen Lazard's touchdown and the second allowed Green Bay to run the clock down to 2 seconds before Mason Crosby's game-winner. In both cases, replays showed Flowers' hands on the neck or shoulder — not the face — of a Packers lineman.

"I actually changed the position of my hand, because it was to the chest initially," Flowers said. "I was doing it all game. I didn't know that was a flag to the chest, so I changed it. And he called it again.

"I didn't think hands to the chest was a penalty. I thought hands to the face, but I had him right here in the chest. The second time I changed it. ... That's part of a move that I do. So, nah, I don't think that was a penalty."

Referee Clete Blakeman said each of the calls was made by umpire Jeff Rice, and he discussed the last one with him.

"Basically, it's for illegal use of the hands, hands-to-the-face foul," Blakeman told a pool reporter. "To be a foul, we basically need some forceful contact that's prolonged to the head and neck area of the defender.

"So, in his mind he had pinned him back, it was prolonged, and that's what created the foul."

The controversial calls sparked outrage on social media, including call-outs by Lions legend Barry Sanders.

"That is sickening... the NFL needs to look at a way to prevent that from happening," Sanders tweeted. "Two phantom hands to the face calls really hurts us tonight. Yes, we could have scored TDs, but Lions played too well to have the game end this way."

"Literally never going to another game again. Cancelling my tickets to the Lions game," pro-gamer and online livestreamer Ninja tweeted.

"Green Bay can thank the refs for that touchdown," former New Orleans Saints star Reggie Bush tweeted.

"The storyline for the 2019 season continues to be the refs inability to make the accurate and correct calls week in and week out," Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews III wrote. "l Riveron continues to blindly side with his refs and the current status quo. Something must change! Zero accountability."

More NFL News on WWLTV.com:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.