Former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater traded to Denver Broncos

The Panthers will get a 6th-round draft pick in return.

NEW ORLEANS — Teddy Bridgewater is on the move again.

The beloved former Saints quarterback has been traded by the Carolina Panthers to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, according to reports.

Panthers are trading to QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos for a sixth-round pick, as @TomPelissero reported.



Panthers paying Bridgewater $7 million, Broncos paying him $3 million, per source.



Trade does not take Denver out of QB market Thursday night, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2021

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $60 million deal after he led the Saints to a 5-0 record in the 2019 while Drew Brees was sidelined with an injury.

Bridgewater started 15 games for the Panthers in his only season as Carolina's starter, going 4-11 on the year. The 28-year-old QB went for threw for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during the stretch.