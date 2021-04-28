Former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater traded to Denver Broncos

NEW ORLEANS — Teddy Bridgewater is on the move again.
The beloved former Saints quarterback has been traded by the Carolina Panthers to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, according to reports.
The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $60 million deal after he led the Saints to a 5-0 record in the 2019 while Drew Brees was sidelined with an injury.
Bridgewater started 15 games for the Panthers in his only season as Carolina's starter, going 4-11 on the year. The 28-year-old QB went for threw for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during the stretch.
