Former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater traded to Denver Broncos

The Panthers will get a 6th-round draft pick in return.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees laughs with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

NEW ORLEANS — Teddy Bridgewater is on the move again.

The beloved former Saints quarterback has been traded by the Carolina Panthers to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, according to reports.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $60 million deal after he led the Saints to a 5-0 record in the 2019 while Drew Brees was sidelined with an injury.

Bridgewater started 15 games for the Panthers in his only season as Carolina's starter, going 4-11 on the year. The 28-year-old QB went for threw for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during the stretch.

