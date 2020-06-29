Patriots sign Cam Newton

31-year old former MVP heading to New England on a one-year deal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Quarterback Cam Newton has agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen. The incentive-laden deal is worth a maximum of $7.5 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Newton and the Patriots had some contact shortly after Newton became a free agent. Speaking to reporters on May 7, coach Bill Belichick did not rule out the possibility of the Patriots signing a veteran quarterback. "You never know what's going to happen down the road," he said, "but we feel like we have four good players there."

A former No. 1 overall pick, Newton has a 71-59-1 career record as a starting quarterback. He has thrown for 29,041 yards (completing 59.6% of his passes) with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. One of the most mobile quarterbacks in league history, Newton has rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. In 2015, Newton became the first quarterback in league history to throw 35 touchdowns and run for 10 scores in the same season.

Newton is coming off a foot injury that kept him sidelined for the majority of the 2019 season. The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner won NFL MVP honors in 2015 after helping the Panthers win 15 regular season games en route to an appearance in Super Bowl 50.